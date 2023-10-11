FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two groups against plans for a new Allen County Jail rallied Wednesday morning outside the courthouse ahead of a federal hearing on the new jail.

Local residents with the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition and Allen County Residents Against the Jail held signs that read “No Taxation for Incarceration”, “No Community Input”, and more messages in protest of current plans for a new jail.

Representatives with Help Not Handcuffs were among those scheduled to meet with U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty- who ruled in a 2022 lawsuit conditions at the current jail violated inmates’ rights- to give an update on where plans for the new jail stand.

At the rally, Timothy Murphy told WANE 15, “Things are at an impasse. The question’s going to be, who does the judge hold accountable for this impasse?”

Murphy said County Council has been receptive, but commissioners should engage with the community and listen to alternative solutions.

“This is a long-term problem, and we need a long-term solution,” Murphy said.

County Council announced they will hold an executive session at the end of the week to discuss litigation strategy with legal counsel and advisors. In a release to the media, officials said no final action will be taken concerning litigation strategy at the session.