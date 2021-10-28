Groups ‘lip sync’ it out to raise funds for Amani Family Services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An organization that helps immigrants and refugees acclimate to their new lives in Fort Wayne held a Lip Sync Battle fundraiser Thursday at the Clyde Theatre.

The annual “One Beat – A Lip Sync Battle” helps raise funds for Amani Family Services, a nonprofit that serves over 2,000 families and individuals from around the globe.

With programs such as family preservation, victim care and counseling, Amani CEO Ewelina Connolly says this event helps to continue to give back and help immigrants make Fort Wayne their home.

“As a nonprofit we truly rely on the generosity of the community and donors to be able to deliver the mission. When you come here, you are here because you want to support a mission that you can stand behind. But also you are entertained the whole entire time,” Connolly said.

One returning competitor says the fundraiser helps to fund a need in the community that the government cannot provide.

“So, the needs of the immigrant and refugee community in this community are profound and they far outreach what the government can provide. It’s Amani that fills that critical gap. And so, I’m just pleased to support such an admirable organization,” said Tom Trent, Rothberg Law Firm.

For more information on Amani Family Services, visit the nonprofit’s website.