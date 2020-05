FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Can 10 people – practicing appropriate social distancing – plant more than 200 native plants in one morning to become a Certified Wildlife Habitat?

Members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, volunteers from the Native Plant Society, and J.Lynne Associates landscape designers did just that Saturday morning at the church property at 5310 Old Mill Road.

The group’s goal was to cut down on CO2 emissions.