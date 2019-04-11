Group looks to improve Fort Wayne Startups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - An organization called Founders Spark wants to help startups around Fort Wayne by having networking events and keynote speakers throughout the year to bring "authenticity back to running a business."

Next Wednesday is one of those events. Founders Spark is hosting a series of events called the Origins series. Next Wednesday the theme will be "Learning to let Go" and will feature Elizabeth Sutton as the featured guest. She will speak about her effort in keeping her business, The Narwhal and the Manatee, open while fighting stage three cancer. Founders Spark says the idea is to show new business owners life continues even after you start a business.

"My hope is that people listen to Elizabeth's story and learn what it's actually like to run a business knowing that life doesn't stop when you start a business," said Aaron Robles, the founder of Founders Spark. "There's all these obstacles so...kind of how she went and figured out how to get through those obstacles."

More information on the event can be found here. The event is free, and "everyone who wants to engage with the local entrepreneur community and enjoy a night out" is invited.

"Anyone who has an idea who wants to maybe dip their toe in starting a business, this is a great place for them to meet other people, learn things and make those connections that are pretty difficult to make if you're not already in the ecosystem," Robles said.

Founders Spark said it hopes to get as many people to next week's event as possible.

"The more people that we have that are willing to give and help one another the more everyone gets out of that," Robles said.

Founders Spark said there will also be free food at the event. It starts at 6:00 Wednesday night.