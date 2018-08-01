Group hopes to brand northeast Indiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - What should northeast Indiana be called?

That's the question the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership hopes to determine through a survey open to residents. The organization began working this week to develop a strategic brand for the 11-county region.

"The ultimate goal is to create a unified vision and road map for long-term initiatives including an authentic brand, logo and tagline that resonates with skilled talent who want to call Northeast Indiana home," the organization wrote on its website.

TAKE THE PERCEPTION SURVEY

The survey includes questions like, how would you recommend northeast Indiana, how would you describe northeast Indiana, what are northeast Indiana's quality of life strengths and what are the perceptions of the region. It also asks what regions are northeast Indiana's strongest competitors and what regions or states should be considered role models for northeast Indiana.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

The organization said results from the online survey will be used to "develop a branding and marketing strategy for the region." The strategy will be completed in early 2019.

"A strong branding strategy will increase our region’s positive brand awareness," said Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership President and CEO John Sampson. "By leveraging our momentum, sense of regional identity and pride, the branding will encourage our own residents to act as ambassadors to promote Northeast Indiana.

"We believe that reaching talent and businesses outside of Indiana and showcasing the strength of our regional brand will increase the size and quality of the regional labor force. This will positively affect business attraction efforts and result in a skilled, more credentialed workforce and increased per capita personal income.”