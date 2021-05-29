Group gathers downtown Fort Wayne in support of Palestine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group gathered in downtown Fort Wayne by the Allen County Courthouse to show their support for Palestine.

This was in response to this past month’s events in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. According to NewsNation, the conflict heated up on May 10th when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The barrage came after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The conflict has sparked reactions from across the U.S. including Fort Wayne.

Learn more about this issue here.