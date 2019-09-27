Group collects old shoes at Parkview Field on Fort4Fitness weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group called Changing Footprints plans to collect used shoes at the Fort4Fitness events Friday and Saturday.

The group has a station set up outside the front of Parkview Field, where the race weekend is largely hosted. Shoes that are in decent condition are given to those who are in need in the Fort Wayne community. Those that are beyond further use are send to Nike to be recycled.

The group’s Facebook page says they will be outside Parkview Field collecting shoes from noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday and 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday.