Group calls for Rep. Banks to resign in wake of Capitol attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of activists have called for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for inflaming the rioters behind the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

United Activists of Fort Wayne gathered Thursday in front of the Federal Building in downtown Fort Wayne, calling for Banks to resign. They held signs that read, “Hey Banks, you lied again, more people died, resign now” and simply “Resign Jim Banks.”

The group alleges Banks (R-3rd) played a role in inciting Wednesday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol that left four people dead and the building damaged.

A group called the United Activists of Fort Wayne call for Rep. Jim Banks to resign in a demonstration outside the Federal Building in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Earlier this week, Banks shared a post on social media that said he was “looking forward to welcoming the thousands – maybe millions? – of supporters of Donald Trump here in Washington,” and said the crowd would be “a powerful message to politicians in DC that things can’t go back to ‘normal’ or business as usual.”

After Wednesday’s attack, Banks objected to the certification of the election, as he pledged to do beforehand.

A change.org petition has been also been launched, calling for Banks to resign for “sedition against America.” As of 11 a.m. Thursday, it has 16 signatures.

WANE 15 has reached out to Banks for a comment.