Groundbreaking for new Impact Center on city’s southeast side

Members of New Covenant Worship Center, located on East Paulding Road, came together after Sunday service to celebrate the groundbreaking of the church’s new home for its Impact program.

New Covenant will begin building its Impact Center right next to the church.

The Impact program was initially founded in 2014 to meet the needs of Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

The center will house several services and programs that include a daycare, prenatal and parenting courses, mental health counseling, financial literacy and recreational services. They are services that Director Mick Baker said are needed in that part of the city.

“Sometimes I get saddened by the lack of restaurants, banks, and grocery stores, so it’s a little bare in those kind of physical needs,” Baker said. “But we also know there is a real need for hope and just a need for a hand up.”

With the help of community partners like Parkview Health, New Covenant has raised over $2 million to build the center. The church is working to raise $1.5 million more to help fund operations.

Community members who attended the groundbreaking told WANE 15 the southeast side has become known as a hot spot for crime. They hope the new center helps change that image.

“The south side has had a bad reputation, but we are here to let every one know that there is support here, that there is hope here and the vision will succeed,” said southeast side resident Ebonee Pilot.