Groundbreaking ceremony set for new Lutheran Downtown Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network will be breaking ground on their new downtown hospital on Wednesday, July 17th. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held where the hospital is set to be built at 1 p.m., in the Van Buren Street parking lot west of St. Joseph Hospital.

Lutheran Health Network CEO Mark Medley, St. Joseph Hospital & Lutheran Downtown Hospital CEO Jake Golich and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry are expected to be in attendance.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be about 188,000 square feet and five stories high. The construction on the new hospital is expected be completed in late 2021, and open to patients in early 2022.

Lutheran Health Network says the hospital will have 60 inpatient beds, with room to grow to 100 during future expansion and will meet community needs.

Last week neighbors in the West Central neighborhood expressed their concerns about the building a new hospital. You can read that by clicking here.