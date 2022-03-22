FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Lutheran Health Network broke ground on Tuesday on a new multimillion-dollar healthcare facility located on the northeast side of Fort Wayne, east of Maplecrest road.

According to a release from Lutheran Health, the new two story, 25,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in early 2023. Located at 6515 Stellhorn Rd., the facility will be complete with an ER clinic, primary care physician offices, onsite laboratory, and diagnostic imaging services.

“We are so excited for this facility to open,” said Stephanie Crandall, director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. “We welcome Lutheran Health Network’s ongoing commitment to making sure our residents – no matter where they live – can have their needs met.”