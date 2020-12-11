‘Grinch’ strikes Fort Wayne neighborhood, swipes holiday decorations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Multiple families in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood reported their Christmas decorations being stolen or vandalized early Friday morning.

Decorations including inflatable blow ups and Christmas lights were stolen from homes along Thoreau Avenue and Weston Ridge Place, in the Walden neighborhood near Trier and Maplecrest roads.

“My oldest daughter who’s 3 really likes to look at them and so she pointed out to us that they were gone and I looked out the window and sure enough, they were missing,” said Jason Puhr, a Fort Wayne resident. “I think this has been a tough year for everybody, and we are thankful for everything that we have, but anyone who wants to steal somebody’s joy during a pandemic, that just seems really cruel.”

At least four of Puhr’s neighbors had a similar experience Friday morning. Luckily, some were able to catch footage of the thieves on their ring doorbell cameras.

Based on the video, it appears that whoever is responsible for the theft and vandalism drives a white pick-up truck. The footage also shows that the incidents occurred around 4:30 a.m.

“We always get a lot of thefts reports at this time [of year],” said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Public Information Officer. “

She said its still very early in the investigation process, however she encourages anyone with information about the white truck or about the stolen decorations to call the police at (260) 436-7867 or 1-800-237-STOP or to submit the tip through CrimeStoppers.

Rosales-Scatena’s said that video systems have proven worthwhile in providing information about crimes like this. She also advises neighbors to look out for one another.

“This is what neighbors are supposed to do and we hope that everyone has a Merry Christmas. I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but we are pretty blessed right now in this community,

said Rosales-Scatena. “I’m hoping that everyone who feels in the ‘Grinch mode’ will kind of find their hearts growing a little bit stronger these days, and stop this nonsense that they’re doing.”

Puhr said he doesn’t want the person who stole his family’s decorations to be punished, he just wants them back.

“I just would like the the Christmas stuff back that was bringing my kids joy, because that was something that we both could really look forward to doing every night together, and I know tonight’s gonna be a weird night without them,” said Puhr.