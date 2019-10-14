Grill to blame for Werling Drive house fire

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department said Monday a charcoal grill near the back of a house was what started a fire at the residence.

FWFD was called to a home in the 4200 block of Werling Drive, east of S. Anthony Boulevard, around 1:45 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house and quickly got to work.

Fire officials said two people who were inside the home got out before crews arrived. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

FWFD was assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Three Rivers Ambulance Paramedics, Neighborhood Code Enforcement and American Electric Power.