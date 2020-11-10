Green tech company announces plans to build Fort Wayne facility, creating up to 100 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Worth, Texas green tech company announced plans Tuesday to build a scrap metal recycling facility in Fort Wayne that could lead to the creation of as many as 100 jobs.

Sortera Alloys plans to locate its operations in a 40,000 square foot plant at 909 North Coliseum Boulevard.

The company uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to sort and recycle non-ferrous scrap metal from vehicles according to a news release from Greater Fort Wayne Inc. The metals will then be recycled into new products.

The Fort Wayne plant will be a demonstration facility able to produce 100 million pounds of recycled materials a year. Sortera hopes to replicate the system all over the world.

“This new facility will be the place we take our technology to the next level,” said Dr. Nalin Kumar, founder, CEO, and president of Sortera. “We believe we can make a global impact, and we’re happy to take this important step in Fort Wayne.”

Company leaders plan to hire software engineers, electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, technicians, and other workers. Interested applicants can learn more by emailing info@sorteraalloys.com. Sortera currently employs 15 in Texas and six in Indiana