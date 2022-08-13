FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a new school year starting, a green initiative is supporting teachers using excess materials from area businesses.

Zero Landfill Day in Fort Wayne encourages businesses to donate “waste that isn’t garbage” commonly found at the workplaces of architects, interior designers, and many other jobs that maybe receive samples that don’t get used, or have an excess of inventory that can’t be used.

The donations can then be picked up and repurposed by teachers, creatives and anyone who can make use of the items rather than throwing them out.

Organizers noted the items should be in good condition, or only “lightly damaged.”

The day happens all around the country, and started in Cleveland, Ohio, organizers said.

Wunderkammer Company is hosting the annual event Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.