Green Frog Inn reopens in time for St. Patrick’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being closed for months, a popular neighborhood bar is finally reopening its doors.

Cindy Henry, whose husband is Mayor Tom Henry, owned the Green Frog Inn for many years before stepping away.

Weeks after getting ownership back, the bar was closed by the pandemic. When the bar tried to reopen in the fall, the area was hit by another surge in cases.

“It’s so fabulous. I get a little choked up about it. It’s just so great to be back, and it’s been a long year,” Henry said.

The Green Frog Inn welcomed back customers last week, but St. Patrick’s Day is traditionally the bar’s biggest day of the year.