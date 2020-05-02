Greater Fort Wayne reacts to #BackOnTrack plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of businesses having to adjust their sales tactics or shut down, Greater Fort Wayne’s president believes it is good to turn the conversation towards reopening.

Greater Fort Wayne President and CEO John Urbahns shortly said his initial reaction to Governor Eric Holcomb’s #BackOnTrack plan is that he is happy to finally see plans to help get business doors back open. Urbahns said that while some businesses have been able to operate as normal with some extra safety measures, that has not been the case for all, so this will be good for those businesses that could use the foot traffic.

“It’s definitely going to give companies the opportunity to open back up in a different way, but again really enforcing those social distancing guidelines, making sure that you’re trying to create the safest environment possible,” said Urbahns.

Urbahns has heard concerns from business owners on both sides. Some are concerned with how the weeks of restrictions have affected their business while others are concerned about the safety measures they need to take in order to reopen. Greater Fort Wayne has worked with health experts to advise businesses on the best cleaning and personal protective equipment strategies and said that Holcomb’s plan to make it easier for small businesses to get ahold of that equipment stuck out to him.

“I think the governor’s announcement today that the state’s going to be setting up a marketplace for small businesses to be able to acquire personal protective equipment is a great asset to our business community and I think that will help businesses alleviate one of those big hurdles they have right now which is just access to supplies.”

WANE 15 commenters were also split on whether it’s the right time to reopen. Stephanie said: “I think it is still too soon. They are still getting new cases daily and people really haven’t abided by the “essentials” only.”

Carnell also said that they felt it was too soon to reopen: “It does feel like we’re rushing right back into things very quickly. Hoping and praying for the best. What’s much more important is taking care of ourselves and taking our own precautions versus having faith in what the governor is putting on place.”

Matthew approves of Holcomb’s plan, saying “He has done a tremendous job of working with the professionals in the medical field, heeding advice from those folks, and implemented a GREAT phased plan approach.”

Sheri agrees that the governor is taking the right steps, but said there is still more we can be doing to flatten the curve: “I think it’s a good plan but we need to contain it better through available free testing for all. I like the stages and they seem carefully thought out.”

You can read more on Holcomb’s phased plan here.