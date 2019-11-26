Greater Fort Wayne Inc. releases list of Small Business Saturday participants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A diverse group of businesses that are part of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s “Neighborhood Champion Team” will be participating in Small Business Saturday on November 30.

This will be the 10th year for Small Business Saturday which is organized by American Express. According to a 2018 study commissioned by American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. investor companies participating in Small Business Saturday include: