FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What will the economic future of Fort Wayne look like? That was the question of the day at the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Economic Summit at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Thursday.

According to summit data, Fort Wayne is the second fastest growing metro city in the Great Lakes region.

An economist from Ball State said Indiana needs five more cities like Fort Wayne. GFW hopes they can keep that reputation going.

John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., said the money is coming in and it will help grow the economy.

“I think that says a lot to people that are looking. Where should I be? Maybe it’s Fort Wayne,” Urbahns said.



“Last year, we hit $2 billion in building permits. I want to see us move forward in that regard, attracting people domestically, attracting private investment into the community and continuing to grow,” Urbahns said.

Nancy Townsend with the City of Fort Wayne said the greater Fort Wayne area has been growing.

“As amazing as it was 30 years ago, it’s multi-times more amazing now. I think it’s more vibrant. It’s been growing,” Townsend said.

Townsend adds that the growth is spread throughout city as well.

“It’s not just the people moving out and into suburban development, and that’s kind of what was happening decades ago. Now, we’re actually growing within the city, within our core neighborhoods and downtown, and that’s what’s been driving a lot of the vibrancy,” Townsend said.

Zach Benedict, the board chair of Greater Fort Wayne, says the message they tried to drive home to the 450 people who attended is that Fort Wayne is on the right track.

“The message that was loud and clear today was how receptive Fort Wayne is to new ideas and economic development. Even some of the conversations we had with developers on panels throughout the afternoon was that Fort Wayne gets it and Indiana would be lucky to have three or five Fort Waynes,” Benedict said.

