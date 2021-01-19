Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers to introduce app for tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers is getting ready to launch an app to aide it to provide tips to police departments. The organization promises it will still keep a tipsters anonymity.

The app is set to launch on February 1st, 2021. It’s run through P3.

P3 is available for free download in the Apple app store and the Google Play store.

Users will be able to submit anonymous tips through the app due to a protected firewall. Coordinator for Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers Ken Fries said anything submitted cannot be subpoenaed in court, which will help ensure the anonymity.

Currently, Fries is the only person who sorts through the tips submitted to Crime Stoppers. He only works 20 hours a week. He feels the app will help streamline tips to police.

The process now has Fries looking at tips and then sending them to the proper department via fax.

Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers serves 11 counties in northeast Indiana.

The cost for Crime Stoppers to have the app is $2,000 a year. None of it will come from taxpayers. Crime Stoppers is completely funded through donations.

