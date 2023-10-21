FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers is hosting a 4-mile walk/run to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The Run Out Crime 4 The City walk/run also serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers board members Jim Dougal and Danielle Baldwin stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Run Out Crime 4 The City 4-mile run/walk is on Saturday, November 4th. The race starts at 10 a.m. at Shoaff Park. Registration is $37 through October 28. The price will go up after that. Proceeds raised will help Crime Stoppers be able to provide cash rewards for information resulting in the arrest for felony crimes. If you can’t make it to the event, but still want to help Crime Stoppers, you can click here. You can click here to register for the walk/run.