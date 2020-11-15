Great Lakes Commission to grant Fort Wayne 200K for flood protection and draining improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Great Lakes Commission is granting Fort Wayne $200,000 for the Colonial Heritage improvement project.

The money granted will be used for flood protection and draining improvements to keep pollutants from travelling into the Great Lakes. Fort Wayne officially gets the grant on Monday.

These improvements are part of a three-phase project along the Hessen Cassel Corridor with the goal to reduce flooding and standing water. The first two phases will include new sidewalks on the road.

Other work being done includes ditch improvements, wetland expansion and a walking trail.

Construction is expected to begin in March of 2021.