FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) received $200,000 form the Great Lakes Commission (GLC) that will go toward the Spy Run Creek Restoration Project in Franke Park.

The Spy Run Creek Restoration Project involves the regrading, stabilizing and planting of 1,700 feet of the creek’s streambanks.

These efforts will reduce the amount of sediment and nutrient-loading in the Upper Maumee Watershed.

The funding is part of more than $1.2 million in grants the GLC is providing to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients and other pollutants into the Great Lakes and their tributaries through the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program.

Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Natural Resources Conservation Service under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), which has provided funding since 2010.

The GLRI has provided over $4 billion to fund over 6,000 projects in the Great Lakes region.