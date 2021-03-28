Great American Cleanup to be held in May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers are invited to join this year’s Great American Cleanup on Saturday, May 1.

“It has a huge impact helping to clean up our city. We have about 5,000 volunteers every year that come out to clean up, to clean up their neighborhoods, busy thoroughfares, along the rivers in the River Greenway, in the parks,” said Matt Gratz, Fort Wayne’s solid waste manager.

According to the city, in 2020, 2,046 volunteers contributed 6,138 hours during the Great American Cleanup and collected more than 92,660 pounds of litter and debris from neighborhoods, parks, riverbanks and roadsides.

On May 1, the cleanup will start between 8 and 9 a.m. Gratz said the process usually takes anywhere between one and four hours.

Volunteers will be provided with garbage bags, gloves, and neon T-shirts. They are asked to pre-register here before Friday, April 9.

Upon registration, volunteers can choose the areas they want to clean.

“What we like to tell people is, pick something close to your business or your church or your neighborhood,” said Gratz. “Someplace that you that you see every day so you can see the impact that it makes when you clean up.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department at 260-427-1345.