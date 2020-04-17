Great American Cleanup postponed due to coronavirus

The following is a release from the City of Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, Fort Wayne’s annual spring clean, the Great American Cleanup™, is rescheduled for September 19, 2020 from the original date of May 2.

Each year, this important community event brings out more than 5,000 volunteers to spiff-up neighborhoods and public spaces throughout the community.

“We know that many churches, schools, organizations, families and individuals support this event every spring. We hope they will stay with us for the new date in September,” said Matt Gratz, Solid Waste Manager.

Individuals, families and groups can register for the September event here or by calling 427-1345.

The Great American Cleanup™ is the country’s largest beautification and community improvement effort. Nationwide, there were more than three million volunteers last year. Fort Wayne’s clean-up efforts focus on neighborhoods, vacant lots, trails and greenways, streets, roads, and our rivers, and includes graffiti removal. The event provides a great opportunity for neighborhood associations, church groups, service organizations, youth groups, schools, and all residents to make a difference in their community.