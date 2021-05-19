Grass clippings act like a sheet of ice, motorcyclists ask homeowners to keep roadways clear

Motorcyclists participate in a “Blessing of the Bikes” ceremony in Columbia, N.H., Sunday, June 23, 2019. While such ceremonies are periodically held, the Sunday event held special meaning for the motorcycle community. Bikers and veterans are reeling from a crash, in which a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday evening. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the warm weather arrives, new and seasoned motorcyclists are hitting the road for the first time in months. With more motorcyclists on the road comes a different set of safety concerns with it comes to road conditions.

According to a local chapter of the Indiana Freedom Riders, grass clippings can be dangerous to motorcycle riders. This is because the grass on the roadway can make it easier for motorcyclists to lose control and crash, much in the same way a sheet of ice can.

“If they hit it and come around the corner, if they’re not looking for it is really slippery. So they can slip and go down pretty easily,” said Frank Conner, public information officer for Indiana Freedom Riders Chapter 1.

Conner recommends that homeowners mow their grass in a direction that keeps the grass off the roadway.

He also suggests that motorcyclists wear a helmet. According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, in 2020, there were six motorcycle fatalities in Allen County and none of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet.

Other tips include:

Rules for motorists to follow:

Think about the other person getting home safe Keep a safe distance behind motorcyclists Expect the unexpected Don’t drive distracted

Tips for motorcyclists: