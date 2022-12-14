AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A $1.5 million grant from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority is going toward housing projects in DeKalb County.

The grant was given to the Sweitzer Family Office. The money is going toward two different projects.

The first is at the former Days Inn along W Seventh Street, which is being converted into 28 emergency housing units. The project will also offer programs such as work-training to help people get themselves into better situations.

That project is being completed by Fortify Homes LLC.

The second is a partnership with Seven 15 Properties LLC to build a mini community that includes 100 market rate apartments, and 50 small commercial spaces.

That project will be constructed on a vacant piece of land between Seventh and 15th Streets.

“It’s a cool, two-fold project, if you will, that’s going to sit here in the city of Auburn and here in DeKaalb County, and it’s a great kind of first project, if you will, here to see some of the work that we’ve put in and we’re lucky to have the Sweitzer Family Officer here in DeKalb County to do that,” Anton King said.

King is the president and CEO of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.

He told WANE 15 that they conducted a county-wide housing strategy in 2021 to get data on the housing needs in DeKalb County.

King said the data was able to help them pinpoint price and rent ranges on affordable housing and showed the need to add about 5,000 new units over the next five years.

The data is backed by both external research and by surveys sent to the larger employers in the county.

According to King, economic development and housing weren’t always something that were paired together.

Last year, they got serious about finding a solution to the housing needs they’re facing.

“Maybe before we were kind of shooting in the dark with, we knew it was an issue, but we didn’t have the data to back that up. Last year, we were intentional about getting the data to really help paint that picture. We’re excited to see it get off the ground with this initial project, and we’re excited to see what else we can do with this moving forward,” he added.

Now, they’re working with employers and community leaders to understand housing needs and how they can work to attract workers to the area.

King said the emergency housing and market rate apartments are just the start of what they hope to do.