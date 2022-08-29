FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne sites significant to Indiana’s African American history received funding Monday for preservation assistance.

The African American Historical Society and Museum, located at 436 E Douglas Ave., received $7,500 to install a more energy efficient heating system; and the Turner Chapel AME Church, located at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., received $20,000 to replace the roof on the 1927 Gothic Revival-style church.

Seven other historic African American sites across Indiana also received funding.

The grant comes from the Standiford H. Cox Fund and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund. Standiford “Stan” Cox was the first black chemist at Eli Lilly and Co. when he joined in 1957. His fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana.

“These grants, which we make in conjunction with Central Indiana Community Foundation, continue the visionary work of Stan Cox to protect Indiana’s black heritage,” said Mark Dollase, vice president of preservation services at Indiana Landmarks.

Applications for the next round of grants are due Apr. 1, 2023.