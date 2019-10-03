Grant County Sheriff’s Office seeks support for higher wages

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Employees of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and their supporters packed their county council budget meeting tonight to address an ongoing issue they say is tied to their pay.

For the first time in four years Grant County can afford to give all of their employees a raise, but according to the International Union of Police Association Local 825, which represents the employees of the department, what the county is offering is not enough and they say they are losing employees because of it.

“What we’ve been seeing is we’re training officers, we’re getting them through the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and they’re no more than getting their feet grounded in our department and now they’re able to take that experience at go somewhere else,” said Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Jentes.

Jentes said the department aims to have four to five deputies on the road on every shift but that they have lost 15 deputies to other departments in the last four years, with one having put in their resignation this week. It is not just the officers behind the wheel that they lose to other departments in other counties.

“It’s about jail officers, it’s about clerks,” said Jentest. “It’s about our dispatchers, it’s about secretaries that file the reports that we write and need to file.”

When the Sheriff’s Office is stuck in a seemingly constant cycle of training new replacements, some of which are inexperienced, Jentes says they face a safety issue for their employees and the community.

“You’re always having somebody new that’s in training, somebody that’s learning how to deal with inmates, how to take care of the process of confining and keeping the inmates where they need to be,” said Jentes. “Any time you have inexperience you have the opportunity for something to go wrong.

The Grant County Council did not open the floor for people to talk about this issue, nor did they comment on the issue citing the fact that their talks with the union are ongoing. They were able to unanimously approve an $1,800 raise for all non-union employees who do not get state-mandated raises, with the exception of highway workers.

The county currently has an operating budget with just under $2.6 million profit. With the non-union raises passed, that profit will fall just below $2 million next year, before the inclusion of the union raises.