GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Grant County officers are increasing patrols as part of a weeklong initiative to keep the roads safe even after the Fourth of July.

The goal of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is to prevent tragedies that have been seen in the past around the summertime holiday, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The patrols began June 30 and last through July 8.

Of the 949 crash-related deaths that occurred in 2022 in Indiana, 110, or 12%, were alcohol-related, the release said. During the weekend around Independence Day alone, there were 11 fatal crashes with two involving a driver over the legal limit.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

About 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s about one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.