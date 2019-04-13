Local News

Grant County man arrested for impersonating State Trooper

A Grant County man is awaiting to appear in court after turning himself in for impersonating a state trooper. 

Indiana State Police launched an investigation into the matter back in February. Employees at a Pizza Hut went to police after a man complaining about service threatened to charge them with various offenses on the ground that he was a state trooper.  

The man was identified as James Keirstead, 44.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday. He turned himself into police following an interview at his home in Marion. 

