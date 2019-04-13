Grant County man arrested for impersonating State Trooper

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Keirstead

A Grant County man is awaiting to appear in court after turning himself in for impersonating a state trooper.

Indiana State Police launched an investigation into the matter back in February. Employees at a Pizza Hut went to police after a man complaining about service threatened to charge them with various offenses on the ground that he was a state trooper.

The man was identified as James Keirstead, 44.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday. He turned himself into police following an interview at his home in Marion.