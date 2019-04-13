Grant County man arrested for impersonating State Trooper
A Grant County man is awaiting to appear in court after turning himself in for impersonating a state trooper.
Indiana State Police launched an investigation into the matter back in February. Employees at a Pizza Hut went to police after a man complaining about service threatened to charge them with various offenses on the ground that he was a state trooper.
The man was identified as James Keirstead, 44.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday. He turned himself into police following an interview at his home in Marion.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Autism Resource & Information Fair...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Run As One 5k supports veterans