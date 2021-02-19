Grant Co. to receive innovative traffic warning system aimed at reducing crashes

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Drivers in Grant County will be the second in Northeast Indiana to receive one of INDOT’s new Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS), a device designed to make roadways safer.

On Monday, the ICWS will be activated at the intersection of S.R. 26/C.R. 900 S at S.R. 26/C.R. 950 E, weather permitting, the press release said.

The primary feature of the ICWS is an added alert for drivers to raise awareness of approaching traffic at two-way stop-controlled intersections, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The ICWS uses vehicle detectors under the pavement with fixed and variable messages in signing along with flashing lights to notify drivers on both roads whether there is an approaching or waiting vehicle. The system includes signs and flashing amber warning lights that provide drivers with a real-time warning of vehicles either approaching the intersection on the major road or waiting at the stop sign to enter the intersection from the minor road.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, Intersection Conflict Warning Systems can reduce severe crashes at intersections by 20 to 30%.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said drivers should still use caution when travelling through the intersection and obey all posted traffic signs.

