Grant Co. deputy justified in fatal shooting of driver on drugs, prosecutor finds

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Grant County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a driver from the hood of a car during an incident last month was found to be justified in the use of deadly force.

Grant County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Evan K. Hammond released a report on Friday on the police action shooting on Jan. 17. It was that day, around 6:15 p.m. when Grant County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Matt Sneed responded to 3209 S. Central Ave on reports of a man being stabbed multiple times by Daniel L. Young, 25.

At the address, Lt. Sneed found Young trying to leave in his vehicle, and he ordered him to stop. Young ignored him, then hit Lt. Sneed with this vehicle, which caused the deputy to fall on the hood, the report said.

Young continued to accelerate the vehicle with Lt. Sneed still on the hood, according to the report. At that point, Lt. Sneed fired multiple shots into the window and hit Young.

The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a fence, and Lt. Sneed pulled Young out of the vehicle, the report said.

Lt. Sneed and other deputies then began to treat Young, and medics took him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy found several drugs in Young’s system: amphetamines, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the report said.

Hammond’s review of the incident determined that Lt. Sneed was justified in using deadly force.

Per Indiana State Code 35-41-3-2(c), “a person is justified in using deadly force and and does not have a duty to retreat if the person reasonably believes that the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony. No person in the state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting the person or a third person by reasonable means necessary.”

No criminal charges will be filed.