Grant applications open for Community Hunting Access Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Communities interested in applying for funding through the Department of Natural Resources’ Community Hunting Access Program can apply through March 31.

The program is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities to help alleviate human and deer conflicts, the DNR said. Participating organizations are provided with financial and technical assistance to administer hunting programs in their communities.

Parks, homeowners associations as well as other land-managing entities are eligible to apply for the program. The DNR said that successful applicants will be awarded financial assistance to help them manage a deer hunt during the regulated 2021-2022 deer hunting season.

“New this year, [program] recipients will be required to provide a 25% acreage match for the total acres they offer for deer hunting opportunities, that is, [the program] will provide a dollar amount per acre for up to 75% of the acres identified on an application,” the DNR said. Total financial assistance per participating partner is capped at a maximum of $25,000.

For more information and to submit an application, visit on.IN.gov/dnrchap.

