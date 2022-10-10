FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible.

Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.

Qualifications include:

Applicant owns the home, which is also the applicant’s primary residence

Someone in the household has a permanent disability

Home is within Fort Wayne city limits

Household income is at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

Residents are encouraged to access program guidelines and submit their application online, through the city’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. Residents who don’t have access to the online application portal can call 260-427-8585 for a paper copy.

The department noted there is potential for delays in the construction process due to labor and supply chain shortages.

Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is limited. Applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis.