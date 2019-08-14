Granite City Food & Brewery rolls out new menu, group dining experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A regional brewery is rebranding for its twentieth anniversary.

Granite City Food & Brewery (GCFB) is updating its menu on September 9 to include 44 new menu items, 25 new cocktails and wines, and more than ten new seasonal beers.

This comes as the company changes its focus to more affordable pricing and shareable cocktails.

GCFB draws customers for its made-from-scratch cooking and craft microbrewery.

Granite City Food & Brewery has 32 locations in 13 states, including Fort Wayne.