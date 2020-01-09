Granddaughter unknowingly buys grandmother’s childhood home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Finding your perfect home can be a process. A Fort Wayne couple searched for weeks to find their first home. When they stepped into a home on Clover Lane, Anna Reibs and Branden Clayton say it gave them a feeling of “this is home.”

The home in the 1700 block of Clover Lane is ready for the couple to move in.

“I definitely did some happy dancing throughout the house, it just felt like this was home,” says Anna.

“She just had this connection to this house. Through the whole thing, she’s like, “I just have to have this house,”” says Mary Anne Taylor, a realtor with North Eastern Group Realty.

What Anna and Branden didn’t know was the history of the home.

“We showed my mom the house that we looked at. And she looked at me and said, “You’re not going to believe this, but this is the house your grandmother and her sister grew up in,”” says Anna.

Anna and Branden kept the house a secret from her grandma for a couple of days, but caught on camera her reaction to the news.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought they were kidding,” says Gloria Reibs, Anna’s grandmother.

Gloria called her twin sister, Grace Bates, to tell her the news. Grace says she was speechless.

Anna and Branden brought Grace and Gloria to see the house for the first time in decades. Grace says once in awhile they would drive by the home just to see it.

The sisters walked in the home, reminiscing about their childhood. Including the room where Grace’s wedding reception took place.

“It’s interesting to see the changes,” says Gloria.

“It does bring back a lot of memories, it really does. Some of them, well most of them, are good,” says Grace.

Throughout the years, Anna’s parents and aunt and uncle tried to purchase the home, but it didn’t work out.

“Now, it’s back in the family,” explains Gloria about her granddaughter purchasing the home.

“Not many people can say they’re in their grandmother’s home, and that’s where they’re going to start their journey together. So, it’s pretty awesome,” says Anna.