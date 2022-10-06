FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Grand Wayne Convention Center recently received two national awards based on event planners’ nominations.

The convention center took home the 2022 Awards of Excellence Prime Site Award from Facilities and Destinations magazine and the 2022 Best Convention Center Award from Meetings Today magazine.

Each award stemmed from nominations that took various factors into account including the quality of the rooms, services and staff at each contending convention center.

“We are humbled and grateful for these recognitions,” said Bart Shaw, executive director of the Grand Wayne Convention Center. “Our staff has really stepped up to meet the health and logistics challenges facing event planners and their guests over the last few years.”

Both awards took the COVID-19 pandemic into account when listing evaluation criteria.

“It’s rewarding to know that our efforts are being noticed and that event planners value and remember their experiences in downtown Fort Wayne,” Shaw said.