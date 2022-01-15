Grand Wayne Center hosts musical event for statewide educators

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local venue hosted this weekend the state’s biggest event for music educators.

The Indiana Music Educators Association (IMEA) Professional Development Conference is said to be the largest, most diverse professional development event for Indiana music educators. The Grand Wayne Center welcomed music teachers of all levels and classrooms to the three-day conference that had over 100 available sessions and meetings with close to 100 clinicians.

Starting Thursday, those in attendance- including students and teachers from all over the state- had access to resources that help cultivate music education in Indiana. Friday and Saturday included performances from area choirs and bands with performers of all ages.

Students at the conference got hands-on experience with a number of clinics to choose from and practice their skills. Universities in attendance had booths where representatives could talk to students– the potential recruits for the school programs.

Julia Reynolds, the president of IMEA, said the annual event is the highlight of the year because it allows those involved to “reimagine and reinvigorate our teaching” and bring it full-circle to the classrooms.