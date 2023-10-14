FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday help welcome Kitchen & Co. Wine Bar to Fort Wayne as they host a grand opening of their new location at Union Street Market.

The grand opening will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature brunch, mimosas, a special Carmel Apple Wine Slushie and more.

What started out as a Facebook Live and small catering service became Kitchen & Co. offering Grazing & Carryout Lunches along with catered options for groups ranging in size from small meetings of 5 to corporate events and weddings of 500 or more.

Following the grand opening, Kitchen & Co. will be open 7 days a week with hours being 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday according to their website.

For more information about the company and to see what is offered head to their website.