Grand Opening date announced for new shooting center on Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new shooting range and gun store on Coldwater Road named Midwest Shooting Center has announced its Grand Opening.

Construction is beginning to finalize on this $10 million development project which will bring a new shooting center and retail facility to the greater Fort Wayne area on Sept. 11 during its Grand Opening event. Midwest Shooting Center members will receive members-only early access to the facility prior to the grand opening, the company said.

“Midwest Shooting Center seeks to do things differently. For far too long indoor firearm range/retail locations have been characterized as “intimidating”, “unfriendly”, “unwelcoming”, and primarily catering to the expert enthusiast. At Midwest Shooting Center, you will find an inviting, modernized, experience-driven business,” said David Sabo, C.O.O. of Midwest Shooting Center. “We take pride in the surprisingly personable approach our staff takes with each and every customer. Whether you are a beginner or expert, training for a competition or just having a fun afternoon with your family— Your visit to Midwest Shooting Center will be a memorable one.”

The state-of-the-art indoor shooting complex will be able to accommodate a wide range of firearm enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts, the company said. There will be 22 shooting lanes that will be able to accommodate up to 44 shooters at a time. Customers will be able to rent fire arms, browse an extensive retail department and participate in a number of training classes.

Membership is available and will include unlimited range time, discounts on classes, guest passes and access to exclusive areas of the facility, the company said.

Midwest Shooting Center said it is currently enrolling members during its pre-opening membership drive. During this sale, all activation/enrollment fees will be waived and discounted monthly membership rates will be available for both single and family memberships.

Anyone with membership-related questions is asked to email Jessica at jessica.weller@midwestshootingcenter.com.

Visit midwestshootingcenter.com for more information.