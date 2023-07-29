FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday, Fort Wayne welcomed Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris at Headwaters Park along with artists Juvenile and Chingy.

Tickets for the concert went on sale on March 17. Over 1,000 people were in VIP, front row section, at the event that had over 5,000 attendees.

Ludacris has 8 No. 1 hits and 35 more top-40 songs, including “Yeah”, “Lovers & Friends”, “Money Maker”, “Baby”, “Glamorous”, “How Low”, “Runaway Love”, “Stand Up”, and “Holidae In.” The diamond-selling hip-hop star was awarded Grammys for “Money Maker,” “Yeah!” and his album: Release Therapy.