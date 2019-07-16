Grammy winner, city native Heather Headley to perform at Clyde Theatre

Fort Wayne native Heather Headley will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Clyde Theatre)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne native and Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley is coming home to perform.

Headley will perform with fellow homegrown talent Christiana Danielle at the Clyde Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 24. Tickets for “An Evening with Heather Headley: in Celebration of the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne” go on sale Friday.

A Northrop High School graduate, Headley has won both Tony and Grammy awards over her career. She appeared in Broadway shows including Aida, The Color Purple and The Lion King.

“Heather Headley is among the top singers with a vocal intensity that absolutely astounds,” Billboard Magazine wrote. “This woman is one of today’s great entertainers – both on record and on stage.”

Christiana Danielle shined on season 14 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.”