Grace College to hold 2021 Commencement, invites 2020 graduates

WINONA LAKE Ind. (WANE) – Grace College announced Tuesday that it will hold three separate Commencement ceremonies in May and invite 2020 graduates who were unable to participate in a formal graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

“The 2020 and 2021 graduating classes are the most resilient classes I’ve had the pleasure of congratulating as they walk across the stage,” said Dr. Bill Katip, president of Grace College & Theological Seminary. “Their adaptability and determination to persevere when circumstances were not ideal are truly commendable. I’m excited for the opportunity to honor them.”

The college said the 2021 Commencement will honor 467 graduates, including more than a hundred 2020 graduates who did not have the chance to participate in a formal graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

The three ceremonies will be divided among academic schools:

May 14, at 7 p.m. for the School of Arts and Sciences and School of Education

May 15, at 9 a.m. for the School of Behavioral Science, School of Ministry Studies and Grace Theological Seminary

May 15, at 2 p.m. for the School of Business and School of Professional and Online Education

All three ceremonies will take place in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Rd., Winona Lake.

“Having the ceremonies divided by academic school not only allows us to social distance, but it also allows graduates to invite four family members or friends to attend the ceremony,” Katip said. “We want this huge accomplishment to be something our students can share with their loved ones.”

Tickets are limited for the commencement ceremony, but all who wish to attend virtually may live stream the event on the Grace College Youtube page.

“I’m confident that the graduating class of 2021 will leave Grace well-equipped to make an impact wherever God takes them. We hope this ceremony provides a sense of closure as well as great expectation for the future,” Katip said.

For questions or more information about commencement, please call the Grace College Registrar’s Office at 574-372-5100, ext. 6414 or email registrar@grace.edu.