Grace College student died of natural causes: coroner

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The Grace College student found dead in a residence hall last week died of natural causes, an autopsy found.

Photo courtesy of Grace College

Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said in a report that 20-year-old Bethany Nesbitt’s death was “natural due to a pulmonary embolus that had not been previously detected.”

Ciriello said Nesbitt had been positive for COVID-19 and the virus “did play a role” in her death, but it was not the cause.

Nesbitt was found dead in her dorm room late last week. The college said quickly that foul play or self-harm was not suspected.

Nesbitt was a third-year psychology major from Grand Ledge, Michigan.