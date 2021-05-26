Grace College Online freezes tuition after 2nd record enrollment period in a row

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Grace College Online is celebrating record new student enrollment for the second enrollment period in a row by freezing its online tuition.

Last week, the school said it nearly doubled its all-time high summer enrollment of new students. This follows its record enrollment for new students this past spring. As a result of the strong demand for online and adult education, Grace is freezing its online tuition, which was reduced by nearly 20% across the board last May.

“We have decided to keep our tuition reduction in place because it’s proven to be successful in helping more students go with Grace,” said Kourtney Sumner, director of graduate and online admissions at Grace College. “Furthering your education as an adult often comes with many obstacles. But we are dedicated to removing as many of those obstacles as we can, and the cost is an important place to start.”

The online bachelor’s degree-completion programs in business administration, psychology, ministry studies and human services have seen tremendous growth in the last year, the college said. The Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling has also seen its numbers rise and recently announced its eight-year CACREP accreditation extension.

“It’s been neat to see so many of our high-quality programs gain traction and really take off,” said Dr. Tim Ziebarth, dean of professional and online education at Grace. “We repeatedly hear from our graduates that the convenience of our online programs coupled with the highly engaged and caring faculty make our programs ideal for virtual learners.”

Grace College Online’s next enrollment period is now open for fall programs starting Aug. 23. To apply, visit online.grace.edu/apply.

“If you’ve been searching for Christ-centered online higher education, now is the time to apply to Grace College Online,” Sumner said. “You will find that our core distinctives as an institution — a Christ-centered community, thoughtful scholarship and career preparation — are not limited to our residential programs. They will meet you wherever you are through a Grace Online degree.”

To learn more about the online programs through Grace College, visit online.grace.edu/programs.