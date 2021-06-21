Grace College offering free tuition for low-income families of incoming students

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Grace College has announced a new tuition-free offer for qualified incoming students.

Starting Fall 2021, those who have an “expected family contribution” of $1,500 or less on their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) could qualify for free tuition. This offer is valid for residential and commuter students.

Grace College also has a test-optional admission policy that allows applicants to choose whether or not they feel test scores best represent their academic ability and provides fair admissions criteria to all students who want to pursue higher education.

Applications are being accepted for 2021 and 2022 incoming students. To apply for free, visit Grace College’s website.