Grace College mourns death of student, cancels Friday classes and events

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, Grace College reported that a student passed away in her residence hall.

Photo courtesy of Grace College

Bethany Nesbitt, 20, was a third-year psychology major at Grace College from Grand Ledge, Michigan. Her ambition was to become a child life specialist working with ill and disabled children in a hospital setting, the college said.

“We share a mutual trust in the Lord and dependency on His mercy and grace,” said Dr. Bill Katip, president of Grace College. “We will continue to support the Nesbitt family in any way possible as they process the tragic news and mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Classes and sporting events were canceled Friday following the news of Nesbitt’s passing. A campus-wide prayer meeting was held at 1:30 p.m.

“Grace College continues to provide counseling and support to those who loved and cared for Bethany… As we mourn Bethany’s passing, we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now with the Lord,” the college said.

Grace College said there is no reason to suspect foul play or self-harm, but the cause of death is pending.