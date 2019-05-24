Grace College graduate to face record-breaking 'Jeopardy!' champ

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grace College graduate Dr. Susan Waller will compete on Jeopardy on Friday, May 24.

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) - A Grace College graduate is going to compete on "Jeopardy!".

Dr. Susan Waller will appear on the show Friday. She graduated from Grace College in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. After earning her doctorate degree in education, she now lives in Chester, Pennsylvania and works as the media center specialist at The Christian Academy.

Waller says she has watched "Jeopardy!" for at least 25 years. After a two-year application process she was invited to be a contestant on the show. She and her husband John got to fly to Los Angeles to tape the show in March.

She will face record-breaking contestant James Holzhauer. He is the second-winningest contestant in "Jeopardy!" history and won for the 26th time Thursday night. Holzhauer has collected nearly $2 million in winnings so far.

Waller's episode will air Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. on WANE 15. She is the first Grace College graduate to be a "Jeopardy!" contestant.