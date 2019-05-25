Grace College graduate takes second, 'Jeopardy!' champ passes $2M

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grace College graduate Dr. Susan Waller will compete on Jeopardy on Friday, May 24.

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) - A Grace College graduate got a chance to face record-breaking "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer.

Dr. Susan Waller appeared on the show Friday. She finished the episode in second place, behind Holzhauer who's winnings on the show have now passed $2 million.

She was the lone contestant to face Holzhauer in Final Jeopardy.

Waller graduated from Grace College in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. After earning her doctorate degree in education, she now lives in Chester, Pennsylvania and works as the media center specialist at The Christian Academy.

Waller says she has watched "Jeopardy!" for at least 25 years. After a two-year application process she was invited to be a contestant on the show. She and her husband John got to fly to Los Angeles to tape the show in March.

This was Holzhauer's 27th win. He is the second-winningest contestant in "Jeopardy!" history.